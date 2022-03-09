UCL PREMIER SOUTH: Buckby hat-trick as Wellingborough Town hit six, draw for Desborough, Rothwell return tonight

Football news. Photo: David Dales

Lloyd Buckby put Long Buckby to the sword as Wellingborough Town enjoyed the joy of six on Tuesday night.

Buckby grabbed a hat-trick in a 6-0 midweek victory on the road.

Thomas Iaciofano, Jake Newman and Jack O’Connor also got in on the act as the Doughboys sit fifth in the United Counties League Premier Division South.

In-form Wellingborough - who entertain Rothwell Corinthians on Saturday - didn’t have a game at the weekend.

However, they showed that their recent victory over table toppers Harborough Town - which ended the Bees’ 21-game unbeaten streak - was no fluke as they were rampant at Station Road.

Desborough Town are 17th in the table following the weekend’s 2-2 draw at Long Buckby.

Iain Blaikie put Ar Tarn 2-0 up before Jordan Hayward and Tyler Reed salvaged a point for the hosts.

In a double bill at home, Desborough entertain Easington Sports on Saturday and Coventry Sphinx on Tuesday.

Rothwell Corinthians ended the weekend four points clear of the drop zone.