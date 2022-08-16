UCL: Doughboys stay unbeaten after derby-day joy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wellingborough Town have made an unbeaten start to the United Counties League season

Lloyd Buckby, Thomas Iaciofano and Luis Vieira secured the points for the unbeaten Doughboys while Aidan Bradshaw replied for Ar Tarn.

Rothwell Corinthians slipped to a third successive defeat after they let a two-goal lead slip in a 3-2 home defeat to Newport Pagnell Town.

Jurelle Philip scored both goals for Corinthians as they moved into a 2-0 lead with an hour gone.

However, the visitors responded as two goals in as many minutes from Jake Watkinson and Danny Webb drew them level before Albie Hall struck late on to win it.

Wellingborough and Corinthians are both back in league action with home games against March Town United and Cogenhoe United respectively this weekend.

Rushden & Higham United picked up their first win of the Spartan South Midlands League Division One season with a 3-1 home success against Lutterworth Athletic.

Luca Whitehead gave the Lankies a first-half lead before Jory Mann doubled the advantage in the second half.

And, after the visitors had pulled a goal back, a fine effort from Lewis McMahon wrapped up the points.

Elsewhere, it was a tough weekend for the local clubs.

Goals from Antonio Ricciardi and Corey Beattie weren’t enough for Raunds Town as they lost 4-2 at home to Amersham Town while Burton Park Wanderers went down 2-1 at London Tigers with Callum Dench scoring their consolation.

Whitworth, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 defeat at Ampthill Town while Moulton’s good start to life at the higher level continued with a 6-0 demolition of Thame United Reserves.