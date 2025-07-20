Two more new faces at Poppies as they cruise past Moulton in Senior Cup clash

Leon Lobjoit in action for Kettering Town against Moulton (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town have added two more new signings to their squad in the shape of defenders Levi Andoh and Shane Flynn.

The news was announced following the Poppies' 3-0 NFA Hillier Senior Cup win at United Counties League side Moulton FC.

Full-back Flynn played in the game, and he joins Kettering from Irish side Ballymena having gone through the youth system at Leicester City.

Central defender Andoh also started against Moulton, and has previously played for Levi played for York City, Hereford, Truro City, Darlington, Hednesford, Buxton, Ipswich Town Under23s Worcester City, Lowestoft and Cradley Town.

Another of the club's summer signings was the star of the show at Moulton, with striker Leon Lobjoit netting twice in a comfortable win, with the other netted by another new boy in Eddy Oppong.

Elsewhere, there were mixed results for the area's teams in their pre-season friendlies.

Wellingborough Town were 4-1 winners in their match at MK Irish, with Danny Draper netting a hat-trick and Romeo Ingman the other.

Corby Town suffered last-gasp agony as Quorn netted two goals in the final four minutes to secure a 2-1 success. The Steelmen's goal had been scored by Tyrone Lewthwaite.

It was another disappointing result for AFC Rushden & Diamonds as they were beaten 2-0 at home by Takeley at Hayden Road.