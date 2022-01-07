Trip to Alfreton is 'another big challenge' for Kettering Town

Kettering Town boss Paul Cox is wary of the threat Alfreton Town will pose his side this weekend. Picture by Peter Short

Paul Cox says Kettering Town’s trip to Alfreton Town tomorrow (Saturday) represents “another big challenge” for his team.

The Poppies will head to Derbyshire hunting a third win in a row in the Vanarama National League North.

Having won 4-0 at Leamington before Christmas, Cox’s team bounced back from an enforced break due to Covid-19 issues in the squad with a superb 3-1 home win over leaders Brackley Town last Sunday.

But Alfreton picked up an impressive 3-2 success at Boston United on the same day.

Many might not have expected Alfreton and Kettering to be sitting in eighth and 10th place respectively at this stage.

But Cox certainly isn’t getting carried away by his own team’s recent good fortunes and insists he has full respect for Reds boss Billy Heath.

“I go back quite a way with Billy,” the Kettering manager said.

“He has done really well with Alfreton and they are a good side.

“They have some good players and some real marquee players as well, if you look through the squad.

“It’s another big challenge for us and we have to make sure we rise to that challenge.

“We’re not getting carried away with our result on Sunday.

“But what was nice was that we became kings of our own ground again.

“I think there have been too many erratic displays at Latimer Park and I think that has come from a bit of anxiety from our players.

“The lads are like little puppy dogs, they want to please. But sometimes when things don’t go their way, they become anxious and it showed in the games against Boston and Darlington.

“When we do what we are good at, we know we are a match for anyone.”

Cox was particularly pleased with the fitness and concentration levels of his team in the latter stages of the win over Brackley as they returned from a 15-day break due to the Covid-19 issues in the squad.

“We have done a lot of core work over the last five or six weeks,” he added.

“We have gone back to basics in training in terms of our work ethic and I think it has shown in our performances just recently.

“But I was still surprised that we were as strong as we were in the last 10 or 15 minutes after the lay-off we had.

“Credit to the boys because when you get a bit heavy legged, your concentration levels can drop but we maintained our concentration levels to the very end.

“We are starting to play our way through the moments where we have wobbles and that’s pleasing.