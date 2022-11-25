Gerry Lucas

Lucas was a life president and club secretary at Steel Park, and the club said it was with 'a heavy heart' that they announce his passing.

A short statement on the Corby Town website read: "It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of Life President, Club Secretary and Mr Steelmen, Gerry Lucas.

"The thoughts of everyone at Corby Town are with the family and friends of Gerry at this difficult time."

Tributes immediately began to pour in on social media, with current Steelman boss Lee Attenborough saying: “Absolutely gutted that you’ve gone, but feel totally privileged and thankful that our paths crossed.

"We spoke every single day for the last four or five months and always such a positive and happy chap.

"A huge loss for everyone connected to Corby Town. RIP Gerry.”

Former Steelmen boss Graham Drury, now manager at Stamford, saying: "Gerry was my secretary and a man I called a friend.

"He always made a fuss when I visited Corby for a game. Total respect for him and he will be so missed around the ground."

Northants Telegraph sports writer Jon Dunham had dealings with Gerry for many years, and said: "Unquestionably one of the good guys.

"One of the first people I ever met as a young reporter when I was sent out to cover my first ever game back in 1999.

"He’s irreplaceable and the press box at Steel Park will never be the same again.

"My thoughts are with Veronica and the rest of his family. RIP Gerry. You’ll be missed."

Former Steelmen player Elliot Sandy said: "Absolute gutting news, what an unbelievable man, he will truly be missed by all. RIP Gerry."

Another ex-player, Paul Malone, said: "Big shock that is, life and soul of the club through out my times there.

"Always there to help and will be massively missed may you rest in peace Gerry the Berry.

"A proper Steelmen legend. Thoughts and prayers go out to all his family and friends at this sad sad time."

There were tributes from the wider footballing scene as well.

Kettering Town tweeted: “Our thoughts go out to our friends at Corby, as well as all Gerry’s friends and family following this sad news. RIP Gerry Lucas.”

Cogenhoe United chairman Derek Wright wrote: "RIP Gerry, the world of football is a poorer place today.

"Sincere condolences to family and footballing family from all at Cogenhoe United Football Club."

Leamington FC tweeted: “Everyone at Leamington FC sends their thoughts and condolences to Gerry’s friends and family and everyone at Corby Town FC.”