Tributes flood in for former Rushden & Diamonds boss Edinburgh

Heartfelt tributes were paid to Justin Edinburgh over the weekend following the news of the former Rushden & Diamonds manager’s tragic death.

Edinburgh, who also had a stint as boss at Northampton Town and who led Leyton Orient to promotion in the Vanarama National League last season, passed away on Saturday at the age of 49 - five days after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The former Tottenham Hotspur player was a popular manager at Diamonds as he took over from Garry Hill in February 2009, having been the previous boss’ assistant.

Edinburgh guided Diamonds to a fourth-placed finish in the Conference Premier in the 2009-10 campaign before they were beaten over two legs by Oxford United in the play-offs.

Diamonds finished 13th in the next season before the financial problems came to a head in the summer of 2011.

He was also the manager at Nene Park when the club was shaken by the news of goalkeeper Dale Roberts’ death in 2010.

But Edinburgh’s impact was big on those who followed Diamonds and played for him during that time as former players took to social media to pay tribute to him following the news of his untimely passing.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds led the tributes as they posted on Twitter: “Our thoughts are with Justin Edinburgh’s family at this time, he was a wonderful man and will be sadly missed by everyone.”

And a whole host of former players followed suit.

Aaron O’Connor said on Twitter: “Still doesn’t feel real. I genuinely loved you so much. I didn’t call you dad for nothing. I’ll never forget you Justin.”

Curtis Woodhouse wrote: “Devastated to see the news about Justin Edinburgh. Worked with Just at Rushden and Diamonds and he was a good bloke, very good coach and fun to be around. Gutted to see this.”

Lee Tomlin added: “Words can’t describe how I’m feeling now, I can’t thank you enough everything you done (sic) for me and every time I seen (sic) you I still thanked you, you are one of a kind your really are.”

And Matt Johnson also wrote on Twitter: “Justin Edinburgh, the man that believed in me enough to give me a chance and created a family amongst Rushden & Diamonds players! Guided us through the most heartbreaking moment of all our careers. Rest in Peace Gaffa! AllMyRespect&Love.”