News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
12 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
15 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
16 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
16 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
19 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list

Tough Good Friday test opens up a pivotal Easter weekend for Glover’s Poppies

A potentially pivotal Easter weekend for Kettering Town kicks-off with a tough Good Friday trip to King's Lynn Town.

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 6th Apr 2023, 08:17 BST- 2 min read

And while many of a Poppies persuasion may already have eyes on Monday’s showdown with relegation rivals Leamington, boss Lee Glover insists there are plenty of reasons for his team to put on a show at the Walks tomorrow.

The last time Kettering were on that ground, they were thrashed 6-1 by the Linnets in the FA Cup.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It's a result and performance that still irks Glover now but, more importantly, there are crucial points on the line as the Poppies fight for survival in the Vanarama National League North.

Lee Glover's Kettering Town face one of the toughest tests of the season on Good Friday as they head to title-chasing King's Lynn Town. Picture by Peter ShortLee Glover's Kettering Town face one of the toughest tests of the season on Good Friday as they head to title-chasing King's Lynn Town. Picture by Peter Short
Lee Glover's Kettering Town face one of the toughest tests of the season on Good Friday as they head to title-chasing King's Lynn Town. Picture by Peter Short
Most Popular

The plot thickened in the battle to avoid relegation in midweek as Farsley Celtic beat Brackley Town 2-1 to move level on 46 points with Kettering.

They are both four clear of the drop-zone with Leamington currently occupying the final relegation slot with Blyth Spartans just behind them on goal difference.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

King’s Lynn are still in the hunt for the title but it’s been a strange week for them as boss Tommy Widdrington stunned them by resigning after last weekend’s 1-0 win at Chorley to take over at National League side Aldershot Town.

And Glover insists Widdrington’s departure changes little from his team’s point of view.

The state of play at the bottom of the National League North heading into the Easter weekendThe state of play at the bottom of the National League North heading into the Easter weekend
The state of play at the bottom of the National League North heading into the Easter weekend

“It happens in football,” the Poppies boss said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Did it surprise me? A little bit but Aldershot are a big club and they will probably have a chance of getting out of the league they’re in and possibly moving up a level. I am sure that was part of the lure.

“I was a little bit surprised but it’s far from a shock because these things are going on all the time.

“It certainly doesn’t change the fact that we are in for a very tough game.

“We have been a bit more resilient recently and I felt we probably deserved a win out of the last few draws because we were in the ascendancy in some of them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“To be honest, I just want us to go there and give a better account of ourselves than we did in the FA Cup game.

“That still hurts. I know we were depleted and patching people up but your pride still hurts.

“We understand the situation and Tommy leaving adds another edge to what was already going to be an interesting afternoon.”

Following Widdrington’s departure, King’s Lynn appointed Mark Hughes as their new interim manager and he insists it will be business as usual for their clash with the Poppies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The players were all shocked about what happened at the weekend," Hughes, who racked up 600 appearances in his playing career, told the Lynn News.

"They called their own little meeting because they are a tight-knit group and I spoke to them beforehand but there were no big speeches.

"I'm just a different voice, but it's the same message as before.”

King's Lynn TownPoppiesBlyth SpartansLeamingtonFarsley Celtic