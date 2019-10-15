Tough challenges keep coming as Diamonds head to Tamworth

Andy Peaks is confident AFC Rushden & Diamonds will “turn the corner” as they gear up for another tough test this evening (Tuesday).

Diamonds have now suffered two home defeats in a row as the 8-2 loss to Bromsgrove Sporting was followed by a 3-0 reverse to unbeaten Coalville Town on Saturday.

The setbacks have seen Peaks’ team drop down to ninth in the table with just over a quarter of the season now complete.

And things aren’t about to get any easier as they make the trip to take on one of the favourites for the title in the form of Tamworth tonight.

Diamonds will again be without suspended duo Jack Ashton and Zack Reynolds while left-back Sam Brown remains unavailable.

But, despite the tough challenge immediately in front of them, Peaks has full belief that his players can get back on track sooner rather than later.

“Away at Tamworth on a Tuesday night, I don’t think it gets much tougher in this division,” the Diamonds boss said.

“They have a lot of good players and they are serious about getting out of the league this season.

“After two disappointing results, it’s going to be difficult for us.

“But we will go there with a plan, we will be organised, my teams will always work hard and we will do all we can to get a positive result.

“It was obviously disappointing on Saturday.

“We started the game pretty well but we didn’t show enough quality in the final third and we didn’t have a lot of luck with a goal being ruled out.

“Their first goal was a bizarre one and then once we had gone 2-0 down, we did find it hard to get back into it.

“We knew this was going to be a tough run of games and it’s even harder at the moment with three potential members of our back four not available for various reasons and we have only just got Liam Dolman back from injury.

“I said right from the start that this would be our toughest season so far as a club.

We’re not in a position where we can go out and sign whoever we want, unlike some others.

“That’s a situation I accept but we are always working hard and, as we get players coming back, I am confident we will turn the corner again.”

Diamonds, meanwhile, were handed a home tie against league rivals Banbury United as the first qualifying round draw of the Buildbase FA Trophy was made yesterday.

The tie will be played at Hayden Road on Saturday, October 26.