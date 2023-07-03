The striker scored 100 goals in 307 appearances during a seven-year stint at Diamonds before leaving the club in 2021.

He has since had spells at Cambridge City and Daventry Town but Diamonds boss Chris Nunn has got the experienced frontman back at Hayden Road as they gear up for their Northern Premier League Midlands campaign.

“I keep mentioning the environment we are trying to create and the importance of having the right people around it and Tom ticks a lot of boxes,” Nunn told AFCRD TV.

Tom Lorraine is back at AFC Rushden & Diamonds. Picture by Shaun Frankham

“He’s experienced, he’s been around the club before and I just felt with the forward line we’ve got now, with young, exciting players, they can learn from Tom

“ It gives us different options and a well-rounded forward line with different types of players within it.”

Speaking about his return, Lorraine added: “Chris gave me a ring a few weeks ago and said he’d like to have me back if I was interested. Obviously, I was!

“Ultimately as a centre forward I’m here to score goals and hopefully I’ll be able to contribute heavily to that this season.

“I’ve been playing in the Northern Premier League for the last couple of years and it’s going to be tough.

“It’ll be a challenge but with the squad Chris is putting together I know we can cause damage to these teams.”

Lorraine’s return came after Diamonds had confirmed the additions of defender Jake Kerins from Kempston Rovers and goalkeeper George Rose from Slough Town while it was also revealed that forward Pharrell Anderson has been retained for the next campaign.

Kerins has played for Nunn before at both Biggleswade Town and Kempston while Rose also featured for the Diamonds boss during his stint at Kempston after he signed the goalkeeper on loan at his former club.

Speaking about the two additions, Nunn said: “Jake will be coming in as vice-captain because he sets high standards for himself and he expects his team-mates to follow suit.

“He’s quick, he wants to win and he cares. When I spoke to him about coming to Rushden, it didn’t take him long to think about it and as with other recent signings, made it clear that he really wants to be here.

“George is dedicated and has a very calming influence.