‘Togetherness and resilience’ is a joy for Glover as Poppies fight for survival

The Poppies made it five draws in a row as they fought back from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw with play-off contenders Scarborough Athletic at Latimer Park.

Kettering fell behind to a Lewis Maloney free-kick just past the hour but then scored their first goal since March 11 thanks to a fine individual effort from Keaton Ward 11 minutes from full-time.

They missed a chance to win it at the death when Decarrey Sheriff shot over the bar from a good position.

Decarrey Sheriff saw a late effort go over the crossbar in Kettering Town's 1-1 draw with Scarborough Athletic. Pictures by Graham Norris

But, with no team in the bottom eight able to find a win, the point saw the Poppies move four clear of the relegation zone ahead of what looks set to be a pivotal Easter weekend.

“I thought we were in the ascendancy for most of the second half, we looked the more likely to score,” Poppies boss Glover said.

“We spoke in our team meeting on Thursday about not giving free-kicks away because they have the best lad in the league for that situation.

“We gave one away and I knew he had it in his locker and it was a good free-kick.

A fine run and finish from Keaton Ward earned the Poppies a 1-1 draw with Scarborough

“So the character and resilience to come back and do what we did was fantastic and then we could have had one at the end with Dec and it’s bobbled when he’s hit it.

“That’s the pitch so we just take it on the chin and move on but it bobbled for him and he’s unlucky. The thing with Dec is that he’s strong mentally and he won’t let that faze him.

“A week ago, we had three home games in a row and I am sure people had expectations.

“But we had Chorley who are chasing the play-offs, then we had a local derby and then Scarborough we are up there. They were tough games.

“I have got to say that the togetherness and resilience we are showing at the moment is absolutely fantastic and that’s what will hopefully keep us up.”

Glover reserved a word of praise for midfielder Ward whose fine goal earned a share of the spoils.

He added: “I told Keaton at half-time to go and be the matchwinner because it was there for him.

“He’s done that before against Spennymoor earlier in the season and this was a good, drilled finish.

“It’s a great finish because he’s going across goal. That will do him the world of good.”

