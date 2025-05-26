Title winning goalkeeper Paul White makes his Kettering Town return

Goalkeeper Paul White was a title winner with the Poppies in his previous spell at the club

Kettering Town have moved quickly to replace the departing Dan Jezeph with the signing of experienced goalkeeper Paul White.

White is a familiar face for Poppies fans having played between the sticks when Kettering won the Southern League Premier Central title back in 2019.

He conceded just 13 goals on the road in that successful campaign, the second-best record for a goalkeeper in Kettering’s post war history.

White rejoins the Poppies having recently left Rushall Olympic.

The Irishman played 37 times in the Vanarama National League North last season as Rushall finished 22nd, and were relegated.

But he he is delighted to be heading back to Kettering.

"The first time was so nice I had to do it twice," White wrote on social media. "Buzzing to be back home with Kettering Town

"I made 159 appearances last time around, and I’m hungry to add to that number and help push the club forward once again."

In his first spell at Kettering, White kept a total of 52 clean sheets, having made his debut against St Neots Town in September, 2016.

White, who began his career ar Forest Green Rovers, also played a key tole as Kettering claimed a penalty shootout success against Corby Town at Sixfields in the Northants Senior Cup final in 2017.

A former Republic of Ireland under-18 international, White has also played for the likes of Hereford, St Ives Town, Peterborough Sports, Coalville Town and Rushall.

A Poppies statement read: "Paul is a great stopper who always gives 100 per cent on the field. His passion and desire to succeed is paramount.

"The club is thrilled to have signed Paul, subject to league approval, and he is a valuable first addition to the 2025/2026 squad.

The news of White's signing comes off the back of Jezeph announcing he is leaving the club after a 15-month stint at Latimer Park.