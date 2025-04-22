Title race goes to the wire as Edwards strike secures crucial win for Poppies at Biggleswade

Jonny Edwards celebrates his late winner for Kettering Town at Biggleswade Town (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town did what they had to in Bedfordshire and won by a single goal against Biggleswade Town on Easter Monday, to keep their hopes of claiming the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central title alive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just 10 miles down the road, leaders Bedford Town briefly wobbled before beating Hitchin 2-1 to keep them as firm favourites to win the league.

The Eagles will go into the final match of the season with a three-point advantage over Kettering, but the Poppies’ goal difference is far superior.

And Kettering fans know all about final day drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nile Ranger on the ball for the Poppies (Picture: Peter Short)

Memories of Tiverton away in 2002 will come flooding back to the Poppies supporters when their side pipped Tamworth to the league title.

Richard Lavery's side have failed to look convincing against any of the bottom half teams this season - barely getting over the line against Royston Town on Saturday.

And inevitably rock bottom and already relegated Biggleswade Town proved tricky to break down with no shots on target registered yet again in the first half.

Liam Andrews had the first shot on target for the hosts on 10 minutes, but it was directed straight at Dan Jezeph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamar Loza gets a shot off for the Poppies at Biggleswade (Picture: Peter Short)

The Poppies were livid when a strong penalty shout was not given on 22 minutes after Nagheeb Ibrahim clumsily brought down Tyree Wilson inside the area.

Tyrell Pennant's drilled effort on 31 minutes which was claimed by keeper Jack Berman was as close as Kettering came to scoring, while Andrews appeared to glance the post moments before halftime with a volley inside the area.

Kettering finally strung together a set of chances early in the second half to dominate proceedings.

Pennant hit the post just four minutes after the restart when substitute Jamar Loza rolled the ball into his path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kai Fifield made a late impact after coming off the bench (Picture: Peter Short)

Berman then pulled off an incredible save at close range with Jonny Edwards looking for all money that he was about to score.

A goalmouth scramble then ensued with Pennant and Devon Kelly-Evans both seeing their shots blocked before the Waders could clear.

When Loza hit the post with his own strike on the hour mark, and news that Bedford Town were once again leading, fans began to believe their play-off fate was sealed.

But with a final roll of the dice and the fresh legs of Nile Ranger, Kai Fifield and Wes York, Kettering continued to press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 80 minutes the gamble paid off when York whipped in a pin-point cross from the left towards Edwards at the back post who neatly finished from eight yards out to send the large away following into elation.

However, the final 10 minutes plus stoppage time seemed to take an age as once again Kettering were left hanging on to their slender lead as Biggleswade chased the game.

Jake Bunyan's deep cross into the box needed to be headed away for a corner on 88 minutes by Ranger whilst there was de-ja-vu from three days previous with the goalkeeper going forward for a corner seven minutes into stoppage time - but the Poppies held on.

There will be time for a post-mortem as to why Kettering are in the league position that they find themselves in.

But that can wait as the equation is now very simple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Kettering home victory against Banbury United whilst Stourbridge beat Bedford Town at the Eyrie will mean the title comes to Latimer Park.

Otherwise it is a guaranteed home semi-final play-off match for Kettering just days later.

If Stevie Lenagh and company could do it (and we still ask how it happened), then certainly this band of brothers can emulate the feat.