Timing not ideal but Burgess is targeting some silverware for Diamonds

AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Peterborough Sports will meet for a fourth time this season when they clash in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup final at Sixfields tonight (Tuesday). Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

But the Diamonds interim manager insists he and his team will be doing all they can to secure some silverware for the club.

Diamonds take on Southern League Premier Central rivals Peterborough Sports in the county showpiece at Sixfields (7.45pm kick-off).

Sports have had the edge over Diamonds so far this season, having beaten them twice in the league and also in the Southern League Challenge Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jimmy Dean’s team have already secured their play-off place while Diamonds still have a bit of work to do to wrap up a top-five finish and the two clubs could even meet for a fifth time in the post-season action.

Diamonds have been hit by injuries in recent weeks with captain Alex Collard being ruled out with a broken hand while Shane Bush (knee) and Ryan Hughes (hamstring) missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Coalville Town.

Burgess may be forced to shuffle his pack for the final with youngsters Fraser Corden and Nigel Chikamba, who were on the bench at Coalville, both set to be involved.

And Burgess said: “The timing is horrific, to be honest. But it’s a cup final. I want to go there and win it.

“I was fortunate enough to win the competition as a player and you can’t ever go into a cup final and say it’s a game you don’t want to win.

“What the team looks like, I don’t know yet. We haven’t got a lot of options but those players I can rest, I will.

“We had two young players on bench in the form of Nigel and Fraser who could be involved and there are others who need time on the pitch.

“We want to win it. We have lost three times to Peterborough Sports this season and we want to put that right.

“It’s a big occasion for the club. I do feel it’s come at the wrong time but we will approach it in the right manner.”