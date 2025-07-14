Three more sign on at Kettering Town as they prepare for Moulton cup clash
The Poppies secured a 2-0 friendly win at Spartan South Midlands League side Desborough Town last weekend, and two trialists that featured at the Waterworks Field have put pen to paper on deals at Latimer Park.
The duo are goalkeeper Josh Humphrey and winger Edimond Abisa Oppong, who was on target against Ar Tarn.
They join midfielder Ismael Fatadjo, who was announced as a new signing on Friday.
Born in Portugal, Fatadjo will be no stranger to Poppies fans having played against Kettering twice last season.
He was part of the Leiston side that also included Jamar Loza, and he previously played for Wroxham, Kings Lynn Town and Gorleston.
Keeper Humphrey joins from Hollyhead's former club Banbury United, and kept clean sheets for the Poppies in the pre-season friendly wins over Huntingdon and Desborough.
Humphrey came through the youth system at Northampton Town, and has also played for Larne in the Northern Ireland Premiership.
Oppong has previously played for Union EuroCalcio in Italy as well as Middlesbrough Under-21s, Belper Town and Mickleover.
He netted the opening goal in Saturday's win at Desborough.
All three are registered in time to be involved in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup clash against Moulton at the villagers' Brunting Road ground on Saturday.
Moulton are preparing for their first season in the United Counties League Premier Division South, having won promotion from the Spartan South Midlands League Division One via the play-offs in May.
The Poppies go into the game off the back of two pre-season friendly wins, with Saturday's win at Desborough coming hot on the heels of a 4-0 win at Huntingdon Town the previous week.
Kettering's squad at Desborough included the likes of Paul White, Andi Thanoj, Connor Stanley, Leon Lobjoit, George Forsyth, Wes York, Lewis White, Kai Fifield and new signings Humphrey, Fatadjo and Oppong.
