New boss Nunn, who took charge for the first time on Boxing Day when Diamonds were thumped 6-1 at Bedford Town, conceded fresh faces were needed to give the club a fighting chance of survival in the Southern League Premier Central this season.

Diamonds head into tomorrow’s (Monday) bank holiday home clash with St Ives Town at Hayden Road sitting rock-bottom of the table and 10 points adrift of safety with 19 games to go.

And Nunn’s revolution got under way on New Year’s Eve as Diamonds confirmed the arrivals of Luke Massingham and Momodou Talibeh Jallow and the return of former player John Dean.

There are some new faces at Hayden Road

Nunn confirmed 21-year-old centre-half Massingham, who stands 6ft 4ins tall, will become the club’s vice-captain following his move from Thame United while Gambian U20 international striker Jallow arrives from Nunn’s former club Kempston Rovers.

Dean returns to Diamonds having played for the club in their Southern League Division One Central promotion-winning campaign in 2018 and is making his comeback from a serious injury.

Heading out of Hayden Road, meanwhile, are Hamilton Bunga, Chris Manangu and Nathan Hicks who have all left by mutual consent.

Speaking about the new signings, Nunn said: “Luke has played against my teams in the past and impressed me greatly.

"He’s a big, strong and powerful lad that talks and organizes. He’s exactly what we need and I’m sure in time he will go on to play at a higher level.

"Luke will come in as vice-captain and I look forward to seeing him in a Diamonds shirt.

“Tali (Jallow) was one of my last signings at Kempston so I’m pleased to be able to sign him again so quickly and thank Kempston for their help with this.

"He’s a really good, honest lad that will get better and better the more minutes he gets.

"He gives us something different and in return, we’re giving him a platform to show what he can do at Step 3. He’s had some great experience in football already for someone so young and I’m pleased to get him on board.

“Chatting to John earlier this week he only had good things to say about our club and was desperate to come back.

"I really like John’s attitude and work ethic and having spoken to (former Diamonds boss) Andy Peaks prior to re-signing John, he was very complimentary.