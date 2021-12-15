Things needed to change, says Corby Town boss Mills

Top scorer Steve Diggin is one of five players to have left Corby Town this week

Gary Mills insists changes were needed at Corby Town after it was confirmed that five players have left the club this week.

Top scorer Steve Diggin, Callum Westwood, goalkeeper Matt Hall and Ilias Labiad were all released by the Steelmen on Tuesday while young striker Owen Montgomery has also departed Steel Park.

The move has come following a dreadful run of form, which has seen the Steelmen lose their last four matches in the Northern Premier League Midlands to leave them in 14th place in the table and any hopes of reaching the play-offs left in tatters at the halfway stage of the campaign.

Things came to a head when Corby were beaten 2-1 at struggling Wisbech Town last weekend and boss Mills has now acted.

The manager hinted there would be new arrivals before this weekend’s home clash with Bedworth United but he is adamant changes to the squad were required.

“We’re not in a place at the moment where we can say things are going well because they’re not,” the Corby manager said.

“We are losing football matches and, as a manager, I have to make decisions every day and come Saturday I have to make big decisions as to what players to pick and how we set up and that’s my job.

“I have let it go for a few weeks now in the hope that things would turn around and the players here would turn it around.

“But it’s gone the other way and it needed to change. It’s then up to me to decide what I need to do personnel wise.

“I had to do something. Time will tell but hopefully I have made the right decisions.

“I had given players the opportunity over the last few weeks to change my mindset but, like I said, it was going the other way and not the way I wanted it to go.

“There comes a time when you have to say enough is enough and big decisions have to be made.

“I don’t believe I am the most popular man at Corby Town at the moment because of the performances and where we are in the league and I get that.

“I am possibly going to be more unpopular with the decisions I have made this week but I don’t deserve to be in the game if I am not big enough to make decisions like I have had to make.

“It’s not something I take lightly when I have to release players. It’s a thought out process.

“You have to have broad shoulders in this game and you are the one who has to make those decisions, not the ones around you who voice their opinions.