Things must improve quickly, says Corby Town chairman Noble

Manager Gary Mills has come under fire from the Corby Town fans after a dreadful losing run, which was extended to seven games after a 4-0 home loss to Stamford

Chairman Stevie Noble knows things must “improve quickly” on the pitch at Corby Town.

The Steelmen slumped to a seventh defeat in a row on New Year’s Day as local rivals Stamford claimed a comfortable 4-0 victory at Steel Park with former Corby captain Jake Duffy among the goalscorers.

The alarming run of form has seen the Steelmen become embroiled in the battle at the bottom end of the Northern Premier League Midlands in a season where hopes for a push for promotion had been high back in the summer.

The Corby fans have been venting their frustration in the direction of manager Gary Mills in recent matches, not least in the 3-2 defeat at Daventry Town last Monday and again at Steel Park yesterday.

For the time being though, it seems the board are standing by the manager, although Noble is in no doubt that the fortunes must change sooner rather than later.

“It’s frustrating with the results, there’s no-one more frustrated than the board but let’s hope we get an upturn,” the Corby chairman said.

“You get ups and downs in football. Obviously we are down at the moment and it has to change.

“It’s a level of football and whether it’s in the north, south, east or west, we should be competing.

“On the field is the problem we have got to put right. The only way we can do that is by supporting them. The supporters are doing their bit.

“All of us at the club have got to make sure we improve and improve quickly.”

The derby clash to open the new year attracted a big crowd of 771 to Steel Park and Noble piled the praise on the Corby fans for their backing of the club, even in such troubled times.

“Look at the crowd we had again today,” he said.

“Obviously, results on the pitch, performances on the pitch have not been the best to say the least.

“But the support we have had has been absolutely fantastic.

“To be honest, we have had that support for a long time now. We are at this level of football and we continue to get 500. I would like to thank the supporters, they have been fantastic.”

Ahead of the game, Corby completed the signing of former AFC Rushden & Diamonds goalkeeper Ben Heath who made his debut in the defeat to Stamford.