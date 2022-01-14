There's 'work to do' as Corby Town try to build

Corby Town boss Gary Mills (left) and assistant Darron Gee. Picture by Jim Darrah

Gary Mills knows Corby Town have “work to do” as they get ready to take on Yaxley at Steel Park tomorrow (Saturday).

A dreadful run of seven Northern Premier League Midlands defeats in a row was finally ended last weekend as the Steelmen fought back from 2-0 down to claim a 2-2 draw at Sutton Coldfield Town.

But that damaging run of form has left Mills’ team facing a battle few would have expected at the start of the season.

Instead of a promotion push all at Corby had hoped for, the Steelmen are now looking over the shoulders at the wrong end of the table.

Mills felt his team were boosted by the return of some players last weekend and he is now hoping they can build on the point they took.

“The most important thing was that we stopped the run of defeats,” the Steelmen boss said.

“Myself and a lot of players here, especially the more experienced ones, have never been on a run like that.

“What comes with that is a lack of confidence and a mentality that you have to get yourself out of.

“It’s been difficult for the players and I was really pleased with them on Saturday.

“The nice thing for me was that I had virtually a full-strength squad to choose from whereas the week before I basically had 11 players. That helped, obviously.

“We played well but we found ourselves 2-0 down again which was unbelievable because we did start the game really well.

“We had to show some quality to come back from that and we did. We were much the better side in the second half and we could have won the game.

“But the most important thing is that we stopped the run of defeats.

“Any point away from home can go down as a good result but now we have to go and back it up at home on Saturday.

“We’re not hiding away from what has happened and we have work to do to get ourselves out of a situation and get away from the bottom end of the league.

“We need to concentrate on our individual jobs and get that bit of confidence back.

“There was a good feeling around the boys all day on Saturday and I do think that was down to having a few more bodies available.

“I am keeping my fingers crossed that I have a full squad to choose from again. And, at the moment, you never know whether you’ve got that until the last minute.

“But if I do then we have to go and follow up that point last week with a win.”

Conceding early goals has been a major problem for the Steelmen in recent weeks and it happened again at Sutton Coldfield as they found themselves 2-0 down inside the first 15 minutes.

It’s one of a number of issues Mills knows must be ironed out if his team are to find a much-needed return to winning ways.

He added: “Obviously there are reasons why we are conceding these goals and the majority of them have been poor. There are no excuses coming from me.

“I do think last Saturday was slightly different because, certainly with the first goal, I don’t think the lad will strike another ball like he did that one again and it was their first shot.

“But we know we aren’t going to go and win matches when we find ourselves 2-0 down inside a quarter-of-an-hour of a game.

“We have to learn to get through that period with a clean sheet and then try to go on from there.