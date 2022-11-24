Hayden Road

Diamonds’ season of struggle has continued in the Southern League Premier Central after they suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Stourbridge last weekend before going down 2-1 at Hitchin Town on Monday night.

They are now preparing for a trip to Rushall Olympic this weekend but remain entrenched in the bottom two as their season approaches the halfway point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxwell has now been in charge of nine league matches and has delivered two wins, a draw and six defeats in those.

And he insists a good job has been done considering the limited resources he has to play with.

“Saturday was not a good performance but we should have got a result out of Royston and we should have done at Hitchin as well,” Maxwell said.

“If we keep playing with the confidence and belief we have then we will give ourselves opportunities and, sooner or later, it will turn around and there will be results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re scoring more goals, we’re conceding less and we’re getting more points per game than we were so it’s moving in the right direction.

“With where the club is and what we have had to do from where I started, we have had to make some difficult changes. I don’t have a war chest and I can’t go out and grab loads of players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have had to do what we have had to do and I think we have done an amazing job with the resources we have.”

Diamonds haven’t been helped by a number of injuries of late but Maxwell is hoping to have Northampton Town loanee Miguel Ngwa available again this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you’re down there, it feels like everything goes against you but we have to stay positive and move forward,” he added.

“We are hopeful Miguel will be there for Saturday. It’s not a serious knock but it’s one that has taken him out of two games.

Advertisement Hide Ad