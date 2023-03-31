There will be twists and turns in play-off race, says Steelmen boss Setchell

Corby Town’s six-match winning streak came to an end last weekend as they were beaten 4-1 at play-off contenders Sporting Khalsa.

But with another of their rivals Coleshill Town losing 4-2 at home to Harborough Town on Monday night, the race remains wide open.

The Steelmen are back at Steel Park on Saturday to take on Gresley Rovers and Setchell’s team are just one point behind fifth-placed Khalsa and three adrift of fourth-placed Boldmere St Michaels, who host Corby on the final day of the campaign.

Toby Hilliard was on target for Corby Town in their 4-1 defeat at Sporting Khalsa last weekend. Picture by Jim Darrah

That brilliant winning run has given the Steelmen the chance to be part of the race and, despite last week’s setback, Setchell is delighted his team have given themselves “a shot” at securing a top-five finish.

“I don’t think it will take five wins,” the Corby boss said.

“Looking at the fixtures, there are a lot of big hitters playing each other between now and the end of the season including us having Chasetown and then Boldmere on the last day of the season. There are going to be many twists and turns.

“I was disappointed on Saturday but, after losing two and drawing two in my first four games and struggling for goals, if someone had said we’d go into the last five games with a shot, we’d have taken it.

“The boys have been superb and we will find out on Saturday whether last weekend was a blip or whether there is a problem.

“I am pretty sure it was a blip. Khalsa scored goals at great times and we didn’t help ourselves. It was one of those days.

“We have a shot at it, starting with Gresley. I am not going to be disrespectful to them because they have some very capable players.

“We know that at this level if you fall away from your standards by even 10 per cent you will get found out by any team in the division.