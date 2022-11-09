The Poppies are doing their best to keep their fanbase confused by their Vanarama National League North campaign as they have, so far, been unable to pick up a win on the road.

But there seems to be few issues at Latimer Park as they bounced back from a 3-0 defeat at Brackley Town last weekend by making it five matches without defeat on home soil.

Captain Gary Stohrer ended a remarkable 101-game wait for a goal when he opened in the first half and striker Tyrone Lewthwaite’s fine effort secured the points seven minutes into the second period.

It was thumbs up from Lee Glover after Kettering Town's 2-0 victory over Hereford. Picture by Peter Short

The victory lifted Kettering out of the bottom four and boss Glover said: “There was an energy about us in the dressing-room, I could feel it.

“But, I have to be brutally honest, you can sometimes feel that and then it can go flat.

“There seemed to be a good feel about the whole squad, the energy levels were good and I thought Ty (Lewthwaite) and Keaton (Ward) were superb. They were a threat.

“The whole thing was about us trying to play on the front foot, trying to be aggressive and getting the fans with us. We did it.

“I just jokingly said that if we could win away, we’d be a good side!

“Our home form is in the top 10 and our away form is bottom and I just said to the boys that if we took even just a win and a couple of draws then you’d be about 12th and you’d be looking at the play-offs.

“There’s lots to work on but I want the boys to enjoy it after the shift they put in.”

Glover has added some experience to his squad in recent weeks with Kemy Agustien, Stephan Morley and, most recently, Ellis Myles arriving at the club.

And Glover has been pleased with their impact.

“The idea of bringing Ellis, Steph and Kemy was just to add a bit of experience to help the group,” he added.