It’s been a fine week for the Poppies after they secured back-to-back wins in the Vanarama National League North for the first time this season.

A dramatic 3-2 success over Boston United at Latimer Park last Tuesday was followed by a second away win of the campaign as Kettering claimed a superb 3-0 victory at Banbury United courtesy of goals from Sam Bennett, Ethan Hill and Frankie Maguire.

There was disappointment on Tuesday night, however, as a strong Poppies line-up were held to a 0-0 draw by United Counties League side Cogenhoe United, who then won 4-1 on penalties in the semi-finals of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.

Keaton Ward and Frankie Maguire celebrate after Kettering Town's 3-0 win at Banbury United last weekend. Pictures by Peter Short

But Kettering’s main focus remains on the league and those back-to-back wins have seen them move four points clear of the relegation zone.

Boss Glover acknowledges it has been a good spell for his team but he insists there remains “a lot of work to be done” in their quest for survival.

And the big games keep coming with fellow strugglers Buxton up next at Latimer Park on Saturday, which is swiftly followed by another home clash with title contenders AFC Fylde next Tuesday night.

“It’s been a good week but we have to try to push on,” Glover said.

Decarrey Sheriff attempts a spectacular effort during the Poppies' victory last weekend

“If you have a bad week then you are straight back in it so we need to keep our focus.

“We need to look at the teams above us, try to pick up points and pull them down towards us and get into a mid-table berth if we can.

“We aren’t silly, there is still a lot of work to be done.”

And Glover is adamant that the Latimer Park faithful can play a key role in the remainder of the campaign.

The Poppies were backed by good support at Banbury last week and boss Lee Glover believes the home crowd at Latimer Park have a big role to play over the next few weeks

A season-high attendance of 985 were on hand to see the Poppies fight back from 2-0 down at half-time to beat Boston in their last outing on home soil.

Five of their next six games are due to be at Latimer Park and Glover has urged the fans to be “the 12th man” for his team.

“The crowd behind that goal against Boston looked as full as it has done all season,” Glover added.

“It’s great for the lads to see that. They were up for it that night and they were driving the lads on, which was great.

“We need that. We need them to turn out in numbers between now and the end of the season and be our 12th man.

“We need it again at the weekend against Buxton, we need them to come out if they can and help drive the team on.”

Kettering confirmed yesterday (Thursday) that George Forsyth has now completed a permanent move to Latimer Park after a successful loan stint from Bromsgrove Sporting.