Having seen last Saturday’s encounter with fellow strugglers Boston United postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Latimer Park, the Poppies returned to action on Tuesday night as they shared a 1-1 draw at bottom markers AFC Telford United.

Sam Bennett put Kettering in front but they were pegged back by Robbie Evans’ goal just before half-time.

The Poppies are now unbeaten in their last four away games but remain in the relegation zone in the Vanarama National League North, although they have now drawn level on points with Buxton and Boston United who are immediately above them.

Kettering Town boss Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short

Now they are finally hoping to play their first home game since December 6 on Saturday.

And it’s a big one as they take on Curzon Ashton, who sit four places but just two points ahead of them in a tightly-knit bottom half of the table.

But Glover insists he and his players are only focused on making sure their performance levels are spot on as they hunt more crucial points in their bid to avoid the drop.

“We are just desperate for the game to be on so we can get going at home again,” Glover said.

“There’s more to come, there’s got to be more to come. We’ve got to keep pushing on.

“People will continue saying every game is a big game.

“But we’ve just got to keep our focus and make sure we prepare ourselves right and making sure we are ready to go and get to the levels we need to win games.

“That’s all we are speaking to the players about and looking at.

“We need to make sure we do the right things away from the club and ensure that when we come in, we are able to do our best.