The season is finishing a bit early for us, admits Diamonds manager Nunn

Diamonds’ fate may have already been sealed with relegation back to Step 4 but they have been revitalised of late and their superb 2-0 win at Stourbridge on Saturday, courtesy of two goals from Joel Anker, made it five games without defeat.

Diamonds are back at Hayden Road today (Easter Monday, 3pm kick-off) as they host Bedford Town, who were also relegated over the weekend, in the first of three home games in a row before they conclude their campaign at Kings Langley on April 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nunn is determined to ensure his team continue to finish a troubled campaign on a high note and he believes that will be the case if they maintain their work ethic.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Chris Nunn. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

“The season is probably finishing a bit early for us but we are finishing on a high,” the Diamonds manager said.

“I think that’s three clean sheets in the last four games so we are becoming harder to beat and we are enjoying it, which is really important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t really worry too much about who we play because I want us to focus on us.

“I want us to put a team out there that works hard and that the supporters can connect with.

“We’re not going to win every game but when we do lose one I don’t want it to be because we were outworked or outfought.