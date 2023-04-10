News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 minute ago Five people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
1 hour ago Breakfast cereal recalled by Tesco over milk and hazelnut allergies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation

The season is finishing a bit early for us, admits Diamonds manager Nunn

Chris Nunn admits the season is “probably finishing a bit early” for his AFC Rushden & Diamonds team.

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 10th Apr 2023, 07:52 BST- 1 min read

Diamonds’ fate may have already been sealed with relegation back to Step 4 but they have been revitalised of late and their superb 2-0 win at Stourbridge on Saturday, courtesy of two goals from Joel Anker, made it five games without defeat.

Diamonds are back at Hayden Road today (Easter Monday, 3pm kick-off) as they host Bedford Town, who were also relegated over the weekend, in the first of three home games in a row before they conclude their campaign at Kings Langley on April 22.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nunn is determined to ensure his team continue to finish a troubled campaign on a high note and he believes that will be the case if they maintain their work ethic.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Chris Nunn. Picture courtesy of Hawkins ImagesAFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Chris Nunn. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images
AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Chris Nunn. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images
Most Popular

“The season is probably finishing a bit early for us but we are finishing on a high,” the Diamonds manager said.

“I think that’s three clean sheets in the last four games so we are becoming harder to beat and we are enjoying it, which is really important.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I don’t really worry too much about who we play because I want us to focus on us.

“I want us to put a team out there that works hard and that the supporters can connect with.

“We’re not going to win every game but when we do lose one I don’t want it to be because we were outworked or outfought.

“As long as we are working hard and do what we set out to do then I will be happy.”

Bedford Town