The pressure is all on Boston, says Corby boss Mills

Corby Town boss Gary Mills and assistant-manager Darron Gee will be looking to mastermind an FA Cup upset at Boston United this weekend. Picture by Jim Darrah

Gary Mills knows all the pressure will be on Boston United as Corby Town eye an Emirates FA Cup upset this weekend.

The Steelmen head to the Vanarama National League North side for the second qualifying round on the back of a mixed week in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

Corby were well beaten 3-0 at early leaders Halesowen Town last weekend but bounced back with an impressive 5-0 victory at Histon on Tuesday.

Mills only had 13 players available in midweek and was forced to use goalkeeper Nemanja Grubor as an outfield player in the second half, although the substitute stopper stole the headlines by grabbing the fifth goal.

Mills is hoping to travel to Boston with a stronger squad in place and he will definitely have Jake Holt back but admitted both Elliot Sandy and Jordan O’Brien will be “touch and go” as they recover from injuries.

But he insists Corby are in confident mood for the tough cup clash and he insists the target is to ensure they are in the hat for Monday’s third qualifying round draw.

“We are the underdogs,” Mills said.

“I have been in the game so many years now that I have been the underdog and been the favourite in matches like this and I know there is more pressure on those who are expected to win and Boston are that team.

“They and everyone else will be expecting to beat us. We just have to go and show what we are all about.

“I have been frustrated this season because we haven’t played how I know we can play.

“We have lost games we didn’t want to but there are reasons for all of that.

“We will go to Boston in a confident mood. We need to get a few players back, we will need to go there with a stronger squad than we had on Tuesday.

“I know the younger boys won’t let me down if we need to use them but we have to be organised, we have to be strong and we have to go there with the right mental attitude.