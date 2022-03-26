The players are giving absolutely everything, says Corby Town boss Mills

Jordan O'Brien scored the winner from the penalty spot for Corby Town

Lewis White headed the Steelmen into an early lead before they were pegged back by an Elliot Sandy own-goal nine minutes into the second half.

However, Corby grabbed what proved to be the winner when White was fouled in the area and Jordan O’Brien duly converted from the spot.

Goalkeeper Ben Heath played a key role as he saved a Carlton penalty at the other end and Corby saw it out, despite White seeing red for two quick bookings late on.

“I have been pleased with them for a couple of months,” Corby boss Mills said.

“We have got a small set of players who are giving absolutely everything. There are some big hearts, the desire and discipline is there. We’re keeping it simple, they know their jobs and they are doing them very well.

“It’s no surprise to me that we are picking up good results and it was another good afternoon for us.

“For them to come back and equalise and for us to go on and win was great.

“We could have got a couple more goals but we have come away with the win which is great.

“I am pleased for all the fans and the roar from the crowd when Ben saved the penalty was great, it shows that it all still means a lot to them.

“We still have a lot to play for in terms of professionalism and pride. “

The Steelmen are up to 13th in the Northern Premier League Midlands table and head to 12th-placed Loughborough Dynamo next weekend.

They will be without the suspended White for that game but the manager is confident his team can overcome another challenge.

“We are coming through the challenges at the moment,” Mills added.

“We had three 16 year olds on the bench and Curtis Hartley was the only experienced player on there.

“We are going to be missing Whitey who is a big player for us but I am confident we can come through it because that’s where we are at the moment.

“Whatever is thrown at us at the moment, we are coming through it.