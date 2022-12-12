Telford ‘remain confident’ Poppies clash will go ahead despite sub-zero temperatures

The Vanarama National League North fixture list was decimated by the continued cold snap at the weekend with the Poppies’ home game against AFC Fylde one of those to fall victim.

Lee Glover’s team are due to head to bottom markers Telford for a huge game at the foot of the table tomorrow evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, having place covers on the pitch at the New Bucks Head, it looks like the encounter could well survive the sub-zero temperatures, although a “precautionary pitch inspection” will take place in the afternoon.

Kettering Town manager Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short

In a statement, Telford said: “AFC Telford United would like to provide supporters with the following update ahead of tomorrow’s game.

“Covers have been in place on the New Bucks Head since last Wednesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will continue to monitor the condition of the pitch and weather forecast ahead of tomorrow night’s game against Kettering Town.

“We remain in regular contact with Kettering Town and the match official and we have planned a precautionary pitch inspection for tomorrow afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this point, we remain confident that tomorrow’s game will go ahead as planned.”

Telford are currently bottom of the table with just two wins from their 21 games so far and a massive 13 points adrift of safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad