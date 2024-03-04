Taylor at the double as in-form Diamonds climb off the bottom of the table

AFC Rushden & Diamonds' players celebrate Cairo Taylor's opening goal at Coleshill (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Michael Harriman's side produced one of their best performances of the season to see off mid-table Coleshill and move to within three points of safety, with a game in hand.

Diamonds started the match in brilliant fashion, and were 3-0 up inside 24 minutes, with Taylor netting twice with a Jacob Scott strike sandwiched inbetween.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rushden then controlled the rest of the match before wrapping up the points in the 86th minute when Reuben Wyatt added a fourth.

The victory saw Diamonds, who have been bottom of the table since the opening weeks of the campaign, go above Gresley Rovers and move to within three points of Rugby Town.

It has been a fantastic run of form for the Hayden Road side, who have now claimed 14 points out of the last 21 available to them, losing just once in seven games.

They could even move out of the drop zone on Tuesday night when they host Quorn, but a win may not be enough as Rugby, who sit one place above them, are also in action at title-chasing Anstey Nomads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corby Town suffered only their second defeat in 11 matches as they went down 2-0 at Bedworth United.

Gary Setchell's side made the trip hopeful of claiming a win to maintain their good run, but they turned in a below-par performances as they were well beaten.Bedworth scored after eight minutes and then again five minutes from time to seal the points.The Steelmen remain in ninth place, but are now 12 points off the top five with just eight matches left to play.

Corby are now without a game until Saturday, March 16 when they travel to league leaders Harborough Town.

Kettering Town's Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central clash against Leiston was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Latimer Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Poppies' advantage over AFC Sudbury in the final relegation place is back down to four points as a result, as Sudbury were 1-0 winners over Hitchin Town on Saturday.

The result means Hitchin are now well within the Poppies' sights, as they sit just three points clear of Richard Lavery's side having played two matches more.