Taylor at the double as Diamonds survive late scare to see off Bugbrooke

Cairo Taylor scored twice as Diamonds beat Bugbrooke 3-1 in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup on Tuesday

AFC Rushden & Diamonds survived a scare as they beat Bugbrooke St Michael's 3-1 to progress into the semi-finals of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Diamonds leading 2-1 in the dying minutes at Birds Close, United Counties League side Badgers were awarded the chance to level the tie from the penalty spot, but the effort smashed against the crossbar and out.

It was a big let-off for Michael Harriman's side, who then raced up the other end of the pitch to score themselves and wrap up the match at 3-1, Cairo Taylor netting his second of a dramatic evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Diamonds playing a full-strength side, underdogs Bugbrooke, who are managed by former Diamonds assistant boss Scott Carlin, had actually take a fourth-minute lead through Jake Webster, only for Taylor to level nine minutes later.

Charlie Green's effort on 24 minutes then made it 2-1, and Diamonds had plenty of chances to put the game to bed, but they didn't and that allowed the heart-stopping finale.

"It was a bit of a hectic last five minutes, but we got over the line," said a relieved Harriman. "We knew what Bugbrooke would be about, and it was a bit of a cup final for them with a few people in their camp having a bit of history with the club.

"So for us to put on a dominant display as we did was pleasing, and we could have scored a lot more goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are coming off the back of 13 days without a game, so for us it was important we got minutes into players.

"That makes it a banana skin for us, because if we win the game we are expected to, and if we lose the game it becomes a bigger issue than what it is.

"We wanted to come out and get the job done early doors, but we haven't done that and we have had to grind it out.

" Bugbrooke threw he kitchen sink at us at the end, but we got through it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win is a boost for Diamonds ahead of their return to Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division action at Sutton Coldfield Town on Saturday.

Harriman's side are without a win in their past eight league matches, a run stretching back to the beginning of November, and they are desperate to stop that rot this weekend.