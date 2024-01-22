Taylor and Ngwa on target as Diamonds claim their first away win of the season
Michael Harriman's side stretched theur unbeaten run to three matches, and closed the gap between themselves and safety in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division to 10 points.
It has been a struggle of a season to say the least for Diamonds, but it appears there may be some light appearing at the end of the tunnel.
Cairo Taylor set Rushden on their way with a 35th-minute opener, and then Miguel Ngwa sealed the points just before the hour mark.
Diamonds stay rock-bottom, but the gap between them and Rugby is now nine points, with Gresley Rovers a point better off.
Rushden, who have 15 matches to play this season, return to action next Saturday when they entertain ninth-placed Sutton Coldfield Town.