Taylor and Ngwa on target as Diamonds claim their first away win of the season

AFC Rushden & Diamonds claimed a first away win of the season as they saw off relegation rivals Rugby Town 2-0 on Saturday.

Action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 2-0 win at Rugby Town on Saturday (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Michael Harriman's side stretched theur unbeaten run to three matches, and closed the gap between themselves and safety in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division to 10 points.

It has been a struggle of a season to say the least for Diamonds, but it appears there may be some light appearing at the end of the tunnel.

Cairo Taylor set Rushden on their way with a 35th-minute opener, and then Miguel Ngwa sealed the points just before the hour mark.

Diamonds stay rock-bottom, but the gap between them and Rugby is now nine points, with Gresley Rovers a point better off.