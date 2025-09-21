Supersub Powell the difference as Poppies fight back to sink Bishop's Stortford

Callum Powell was named man of the match (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town jumped up to second in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central, after putting in an excellent second half performance to beat Bishop’s Stortford 3-1 at Latimer Park on Saturday.

For the fifth time this season, Kettering had to come from behind to claim victory - not great for the fans' hairlines, but a handy trait if you want to achieve something this term.

A well-known cliche could be used at this juncture - this game was the genuine dictionary definition of ‘two halves’ as the Poppies gambled in the second period by employing a back three and introducing the eventual man of the match Callum Powell to the game.

The former Southend United winger set up two of Kettering goals and was unlucky not to get a goal of his own after causing havoc for Stortford's back line.

Jamar Loza celebrates scoring Kettering's equaliser (Picture: Peter Short)

Manager Simon Hollyhead even went as far as describing some of Kettering's play in the final period as ‘breathtaking’ in his post match comments.

But it was the visitors who started the brighter and would have taken the lead after the first five minutes had Aaron Greene's drilled shot not been palmed away by Jason Alexander.

Then ensued a turgid period of the game with unforced errors rife from both sides.

Jamar Loza eventually created two efforts for Kettering on the half hour mark but neither look liked hitting the back of the net.

Nile Ranger scores Kettering's second goal (Picture: Peter Short)

The Blues should have opened the scoring soon after but Fabio Virciglio made a mess of a header from just yards out despite being all alone in the area.

On 38 minutes Kettering smashed the ball off the crossbar when Alfie Lewis unleashed from 20 yards out.

But up the other end went the men in yellow and Saleem Akanbi's low effort came off the foot of debutant center back Caden Voice and beyond the rooted Alexander to give Bishop Stortford a lead at half time.

After an uncomfortable half time whistle and disgruntled calls coming from all sides of the ground, Hollyhead made the changes and was vindicated just three minutes after the restart.

Ismael Fatadjo scored on his senior debut to make it 3-1 to Kettering (Picture: Peter Short)

Powell received the ball on the left before jinking towards the byline to flash the ball across the face of goal and there waiting was Loza to hammer home.

At points it was one way traffic as Kettering came forward with pace via Powell or Eddie Oppong.

Powell's trickery looked to have earned a penalty on 56 minutes but referee Michael Pattison was having none of it.

Powell also whipped in another cross towards Loza three minutes later but the Kettering front man couldn't get the necessary touch.

Kettering took the lead on 73 minutes after yet another Powell cross from the left found captain for the day Nile Ranger on the near post with his back to goal.

But the class of the former Premier League striker shone through as he turned on a sixpence and wrong footed Adam Hayton to poke home.

Shortly after going behind, Luka Chalwell brilliantly controlled the ball from Akanbi to equalise from close range but the ball went inexplicably wide - the best attack of the half for Stortford.

All three points were secured six minutes from time when Loza appeared to shoot from wide of the goal and the rebound fell kindly for substitute Ismael Fatadjo, making his delayed senior debut, to slot home from 10 yards out for his debut goal.

Kai Fifield was so close adding a fourth goal, sending the ball centimeters over Adam Hayton's crossbar.

The result was just the tonic Kettering Town needed.

There will still be concerns about the form of some of the squad and with players coming and going at a rate of knots, no one knows what Kettering's best XI is.

But there is enough encouragement to suggest Kettering can go on and string a set of results together, and reinvigorate a season that according to some, was over by mid-September!