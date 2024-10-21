Supersub Miller produces stunning strike to send Kettering Town top of the pile

Luca Miller celebrates his match-winning strike (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town find themselves at the summit of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central, with two games in hand, after securing a 2-1 victory against a determined and well-drilled AFC Sudbury.

A bumper crowd of more than 1,400 welcomed the Suffolk-based side to Latimer Park, no doubt off the back of the exciting FA Cup tie with League One side Northampton in a fortnight which is clearly the talk of the town.

But for those making a rare visit to the Poppies this season will hopefully have left entertained, having seen a workman-like performance and an early goal of the season contender from a local lad.

Sudbury's dogged defence frustrated the hosts from minute one, with Kettering enjoying the majority of possession but created little.

Luca Miller's shot flies into the top corner (Picture: Peter Short)

Recent signing Jonny Edwards headed and volleyed efforts over the bar on 16 and 18 minutes respectively, whilst Myles Cowling needed to turn the ball away from the line after Aaron Powell's run into the area.

The deadlock was broken shortly before half-time - captain Connor Johnson latching onto Ben Hart's cross from the right and nodding past a rooted James Bradbrook on 44 minutes.

But instead of waiting for half-time come and regroup in the comfort of the changing room, the visitors equalised almost immediately after a rare visit the Poppies final third.

Dan Jezeph got a great hand to an initial cross from the left but could only palm the ball towards Joe Neal, who looked up from the corner of the penalty box and drove the ball home through a sea of bodies.

Jonny Edwards made his home debut for Kettering (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering continued to enjoy the majority of possession in the second half.

But this time they were proving more clinical with their passing and creating better chances. Isiah Noel-Williams went agonisingly close on 51 minutes with a low effort and Wes York shot wide whilst on the run minutes later.

Substitute Luca Miller didn't take long to make an impact on the game.

His first touch of the game on 65 minutes was to bring the ball down before curling a sublime effort into the top corner from 20 yards out to regain the lead for Kettering.

A crowd of more than 1,400 turned out at Latimer Park on Saturday (Picture: Peter Short)

With Premier League quality of Nile Ranger and Gary Hooper on the bench, Sudbury would have feared a late onslaught.

But instead Gary Stohrer and Lewis White were introduced to sure up the midfield and defence see out the game - both knowing their way around a damp Latimer Park pitch whilst trying to defend a lead.

Sudbury did venture forward with increasing regularity in the final period of the game with Jezeph needing to make a smart save with his legs against Josh Allen, whilst Oliver Peters would have wished he was a boot size larger when he slid towards the goal, but agonisingly couldn't turn in a cross from the right as full time approached.

Holding on for the win and Bedford Town losing their second game in a row meant that Kettering were propelled to the top of the table - having amassed 23 points out of a possible 30.

It now means Tuesday evening's crunch tie at home to Stourbridge is first versus second in the table.

When asked after the final whistle if he was frustrated by the lack of cutting edge at times, Richard Lavery said: "If you remember five years ago (when Kettering last won the Southern League title) every team come here and did the same - it's about finding a way to win and we found a way to win haven't we?

"I've bought Gaz Stohrer on, Luca Miller, Lewis White and I've still got Gary Hooper and Nile Ranger sitting there - I've said it all along it's about the squad, I could use the squad today and it's paid dividends."