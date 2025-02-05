Supersub Jones the last-gasp goal star as Doughboys stun Worcester to go seventh

Will Jones was Wellingborough Town's last-gas match winner at Worcester City on Tuesday (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

​Supersub Will Jones was the last-gasp hero as Wellingborough Town secured a superb 3-2 win at Worcester City on Tuesday night to go seventh in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Doughboys looked to have been denied a deserved win as the home side scored an 88th-minute equaliser to make it 2-2 in a real ding-dong battle.

But Borough refused to lie down, and with five minutes of stoppage time played, Jones popped up with his second and what proved to be the winner – and Jake Stone’s side have to now be seriously taken as genuine play-off contenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worcester, who have been in and around the top three all season, had taken a 10th-minute lead at the County Sports Ground, but Borough squared it up at 1-1 five minutes before the break through Jack O’Connor.

Jones then fired them ahead on 68 minutes, seconds after entering the fray from the bench, and that was how it stayed until Worcester thought they had snatched a point through Charlie Wise – only for Jones to pop up at the other end to break their hearts!

The win sees the Doughboys go seventh, two points off the play-offs, and they are also now just six points adrift of third-placed Sporting Khalsa having played the same number of games.

On Saturday, the Doughboys entertain Coventry Sphinx at the Dog & Duck (ko 3pm).