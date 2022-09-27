‘Superb’ Poppies end the leaders’ unbeaten start

Decarrey Sheriff's penalty hits the net as his goal was enough to give Kettering Town a fine 1-0 win over league leaders King's Lynn Town. Picture by Peter Short

The victory came just three days after the Poppies had been well beaten 3-0 by Kidderminster Harriers but Decarrey Sheriff’s first-half penalty proved decisive with the Linnets also reduced to 10 men as Tai Fleming was sent-off for pulling Sam Bennett back, which resulted in the spot-kick.

And Kettering saw things out to secure their second win of the campaign ahead of another meeting between the two sides at The Walks in the third qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday.

“I said to the boys that we started awful on Saturday and let’s start well,” Poppies boss Glover said.

“Gary Stohrer did it immediately, he won the ball, played it to Decarrey and they were on the back foot and we were in their half and on the front foot.

“We went with a back three, we changed it up and we wanted pace.

“It was an absolutely superb performance, we kept a clean sheet and they deserved that.

“The fans who probably went away disappointed and frustrated on Saturday hopefully went away tonight feeling good.

“It was a penalty, he pulled him back. If he doesn’t pull him back, Sam is getting a clean shot away.

“To be fair to King’s Lynn, they have some good players and they put us under a bit of pressure.

“We made a slight change in the second half because they were getting the full-backs out and getting balls into our box.

“So we went to a four and got people higher to stop their full-backs from getting out.

“We made three changes and changed the formation and there is a good feel about the group.

“I believe in them and I believe we can get more points and climb the league.