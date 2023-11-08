Corby Town's travelling supporters were delighted with Saturday's 6-0 win at Sporting Khalsa (Picture: Jim Darrah)

​The Tulips started strongly and eased into a 1-0 lead, but the Steelmen were level before half-time thanks to a Connor Tomlinson strike.

Corby then won it late on thanks to a stunning 25-yard free-kick from Danny Gordon.

The win was the second on the road in the space of three days, and lifts the Steelmen up to seventh in the NPL Midlands Division – having gone into last weekend down in 14th.

Corby are now just two points outside the play-off places, with the win over Spalding following hot on the heels of Saturday’s 6-0 battering of Sporting Khalsa.

Manager ​Gary Setchell hailed his side's 'brilliant performance' after the Steelmen made the trip to Willenhall in the west midlands off the back of successive 3-2 defeats.

Khalsa began the day ahead of the Steelmen in the table, having lost just once at home all season.

But by the close of play they were left shell-shocked as a rampant Corby side put them to the sword, winning 6-0.

And it could have been more.

The Steelmen had missed a clutch of chances before opening the scoring, but were 3-0 up by the half-time break thanks to goals from Tristan Thompson-Matthews, Toby Hillard and Joe Butterworth.

Daniel Gordon then made it 4-0 eight minutes into the second half before the home side were reduced to 10 men with the sending off of Kieron Miller.

Substitute Khristopher Oti then came off the bench to add real gloss to the scoreline with two goals in the final five minutes and rub salt into the Khalsa wounds.

"That was a brilliant performance," purred boss Setchell. "To be fair we absolutely murdered them, and we could have been 3-0 up before we scored.

"We missed some gilt-edged chances, and I was thinking this club is cursed, we just can't catch a break, but the goals then came.

"We know the results haven't been good enough, but I am an experienced manager and I know we are not that far away, although the league table will tell you otherwise.

"The five games we have lost in the league we have lost by the odd goal, and we have scored twice in three of those games, so we knew we weren't far away.

"When we click, and it has clicked two or three times this year, we are really good, and we just have to get that consistency level.

"On Saturday, we got towards the level that I know we can play at and I thought the front three we frightening, Jordan O'Brien, Connor Tomlinson and Toby Hillard.

"They were virtually unplayable and scored some great goals.

"But everybody was eight or nine out of 10 on Saturday, everybody was at it."

This Saturday, the Steelmen will play their first home game since October 14 when they entertain Sutton Coldfield at Steel Park (ko 3pm).

Setchell’s men will be looking for a first home league win at the sixth attempt.

In their five home dates so far this term, they have drawn twice and lost three times, with the most recent loss a 3-2 defeat at the hands of high-flying Bedworth.

