The Poppies clear the danger in their 3-1 loss at home to AFC Telford United on Tuesday (Pictures: Peter Short)

On a perfect night for trick or treating, Andy Leese watched his men serve up the treats for their visitors,.

They gave away possession in promising positions attacking before opening their defensive doors for Reece Styche to help himself to the match ball as the Telford striker helped himself to a hat-trick.

Kettering did start the stronger of the two side in the opening period, winning the key midfield battles and passing the ball well on the ever improving Latimer Park surface.

Action from Tuesday's clash at Latimer Park

But as the hosts ventured forward on 16 minutes, Rhys Sharpe lost the ball allowing Montel Gibson and Styche to surge forward - the latter smashing an effort past Billy Johnson from a tight angle.

Experienced frontman Leon Clarke was gifted two opportunities to open his account in a Kettering shirt, but the former Premier League striker first launched his one-on-one effort over the bar, and then headed well over on 28 minutes much to the dismay of the Latimer Park crowd.

The equaliser came from a well worked move, starting and ending with Tom Scott on 38 minutes - receiving the ball on the edge of the area and placing his shot to the left of Brandon Hall in the Telford goal.

But it took just two minutes for the Bucks to retake the lead.

There was a minute's applause before kick-off in memory of former Kettering player and manager Dom Genovese

Styche was again the grateful recipient of the ball from a needless free kick and shooting from an even tighter angle than his first goal and beating Johnson at his near post.

Telford were clearly happy hanging on to their goal advantage in the second half but nearly lost it on the hour mark when Ty Lewthwaite was denied by Hall in the goal.

Clarke and Sam Bennett then failed to turn in the deflected ball which was bobbling around in the area.

The third goal killed the contest on 75 minutes when again Kettering possession lost the ball in an attacking position - Byron Moore was aware enough to not shoot but instead square to ball to the waiting Styche to complete his hat-trick.

The Poppies horror show still had more in store when Lewis White was shown a straight red for a reckless tackle inside the centercircle.

With the majority of the crowd gone by the final whistle, there was an eerie silence around Latimer Park with everyone connected with Poppies wondering how to turn the ship around - especially at Latimer Park.

The result saw the Poppies drop a place to 18th in the Premier Centra table, as their goal difference is now worse than Leiston’s – both teams on 13 points.

Attendance: 604Star man: Tom Scott

THERE was a minute’s applause ahead of kick-off in memory of former Kettering player and manager Dominic Genovese, who passed away at the weekend.

A club statement on X read: “Before the game we observe a minute’s applause in memory of Dominic Genovese, who sadly passed away at the age of 62. It really was easy, with Genovese. Rest in Peace, Dom.”