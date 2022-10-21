Lee Glover has called on his Kettering Town players to show a 'strong mentality' in their next two away games. Picture by Peter Short

The Poppies made it two home wins in a row in the Vanarama National League North as they came back from a goal down to beat Spennymoor Town 2-1 at Latimer Park last weekend.

But they are yet to pick up an away win so far this season and head to Chester, who were knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup by Oldham Athletic on penalties after a 2-2 draw on Tuesday night, this weekend before making a long midweek trek to fellow strugglers Farsley Celtic next Tuesday night.

“They will both be very difficult games in their own right,” Poppies boss Glover said.

“Chester have obviously pushed Oldham all the way in the FA Cup over the last week and they have some very good players for this level.

“They are probably one of the biggest clubs in the league, it’s a lovely stadium for our boys to go and play in but we want to get something on the road.

“We are away for two games now and we don’t want to undo the good work we have done in our last two home games by going away and not getting anything.

“We need a strong mentality going on the road for these next two games. That’s what I will be looking for.”

Glover, meanwhile, insists he is happy to have a young group of players to try to “develop” at Latimer Park.

The Poppies’ academy director Luke Graham pointed out on social media that Kettering’s starting XI last weekend had an average age of just 22.6.

And Glover said: “We are a young group and with young lads you do get a bit of inconsistency.

“We have a good crop of younger players and I think the fans appreciate their efforts.

“They appreciate their work-rate because they have a go but they are naive at times, which we have to take on the chin.

“It’s a developing group, there’s a great attitude in the camp and if we have the nucleus of this side here in a year’s time then we will have a very good unit.

“The owner (Ritchie Jeune) is on board with it. We’re trying to build something and trying to put the foundations in for the next two or three seasons.

“It would be great to be able to add another one or two experienced heads to it but, for the moment, we are happy with the group we have got and we will just try to develop it.”