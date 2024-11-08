Striker Nile Ranger staying a Poppy after he signs new deal at Latimer Park

Kettering Town owner George Akhtar (left) and Nile Ranger (Picture courtesy of Kettering Tow FC)

Nile Ranger has signed a new contract at Kettering Town that will keep him at Latimer Park until at least the end of the current season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The big striker, who has played at Premier League level with Newcastle United, joined the Poppies in August having found himself without a club in the summer.

He signed a short-term deal with Kettering, but he has now committed until at least the end of the current campaign, with an option to extend his stay for a further season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am feeling very good and am very happy to sign a new contract and stay at the club,” said the much-travelled Ranger, who has made a brilliant impact as part of Richard Lavery's in-form team.

Ranger has scored seven goals in 10 matches in the red and black, with his most recent strike the extra-time winner in last Saturday's 2-1 FA Cup first round win at Northampton Town.

Poppies owner George Akhtar is delighted to have tied down 33-year-old Ranger for at least the rest of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central season, with Kettering currently top of the table.

“Since Nile joined the club, he has been a consummate professional and has made a significant contribution to the club’s success both on and off the pitch.” said Akhtar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement read: "Kettering Town Football Club are delighted to announce that striker Nile Ranger has signed a one year contract extension, with an option for a further year, that will keep him at Latimer Park initially until August 2025.

"While subject to League approval, the contract extension underlines Kettering Town’s ambition and commitment to develop a progressive brand of football.

"Everyone at Kettering Town is delighted with the news and would like to thank Nile for his continued commitment to the Poppies together with wishing him the very best for the coming season."

Ranger is set to lead the line for the Poppies in Saturday's crucial top of the table clash with Redditch United (ko 3pm).

Kettering are top of the pile on goal difference, and with two games in hand on all of the sides below them, but third-placed Redditch can go above the Poppies with a win at Latimer Park.