Striker Nile Ranger says his time at Kettering Town has 'come to an end'

Nile Ranger celebrates scoring for Kettering in their play-off final defeat at AFC Telford United (Picture: Peter Short)

Nile Ranger has announced he has played his final game for Kettering Town.

The former Newcastle United striker took to social media on Monday night to announce he is leaving the Poppies, less than 12 months after joining the club last summer.

There has been no official confirmation from the club.

Ranger was a free agent last August but was snapped up by Kettering boss Richard Lavery on a short-term deal in August, and he then signed a contract extension in November, keeping him at the club until the end of the season.

But it appears the player has now played his last game at Latimer Park, as he took to X to say: "My time at Kettering Town has come to an end - I had a blast.

"Thanks to everyone, from the staff to the amazing fans.

"New challenges awaiting - POWER RANGER."

After a strong start to the season, Ranger had to share the lone-striking duties at Latimer Park with Jonny Edwards after the latter was signed from St Ives Town.

Ranger scored 11 times for the Poppies in all competitions, including the equaliser in the famous 2-1 win in the FA Cup first round at Northampton Town in November.

His final goal for the club was the opener in their 4-2 play-off final defeat at the hands of AFC Telford United earlier this month.

Meanwhile, skipper Connor Johnson was a double winner at the Poppies' end of season awards night.

Johnson was named the manager's player of the year, receiving his award from Lavery, as well as the vice-presidents' player of the season.

The other awards were spread out, with Aaron Powell claiming the supporters' player of the year, Dan Jezeph the Supporters' Trust player of the season gong, Andi Thanoj the directors' player of the season and Devon Kelly-Evans the players' player of the year.

Luca Miller was named the club's young player of the year while striker Edwards was handed the golden boot award for being top scorer.