Striker Marvin Sordell in line for Kettering Town return against Rovers

Marvin Sordell in action for Kettering against Northampton Town in the FA Cup first round (Picture: Peter Short)

Striker Marvin Sordell could be back in a Kettering Town shirt for Sunday's huge FA Cup second round clash with Doncaster Rovers.

The former Watford, Bolton Wanderers and Coventry City front man signed for the Poppies ahead of the current campaign, coming out of retirement having hung up his boots back in 2019.

But the 33-year-old has featured just twice so far, making substitute appearances in a 2-0 Southern League win against Stamford in September and in the FA Cup first round win at Northampton Town at the beginning of November.

With it being the FA Cup, manager Richard Lavery has the luxury of being able to name nine substitutes instead of the five he is allowed in league matches, and he is hopeful Sordell will be involved against Rovers.

The former England Under-21 international is nursing a slight injury, but he proved his worth as he came on in extra-time to use his experience and help steer the side to victory at Sixfields.

And Lavery would love to have the option to call on his services again if required this weekend.

"Marvin signed for is in the summer, but he couldn't commit full-time, because he works and is all over the place with that, travelling abroad as well," said Lavery when asked about the situation with Sordell.

"So when he is available, and if he is needed, then we can call on him.

"I thought against Northampton he was needed, as he had that bit of know-how, and that bit of quality.

"I am not saying I am going to bring him in for my players, but if we do need him and he can play, then he is a good option to have.

"He keeps himself fit, and I know he plays five-a-side and he plays on a Sunday as well when he can.

"He retired from full-time football, so coming back to Kettering as and when he can probably suits him, because he still loves his football.

"It probably suits both parties to be honest, and what a player for us to bring in when needed."

On the debit side, Kettering will be without suspended midfielder Devon Kelly-Adams on Sunday, while in-form striker Jonny Edwards is unavailable as he is cup tied, having played for St Ives against the Poppies in a qualifying round.

Lavery is hopeful everybody else in his squad will be fit and available.