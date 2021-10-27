Stratford win can galvanise AFC Rushden & Diamonds ahead of FA Trophy clash at Matlock - Andy Peaks

Andy Peaks.

Andy Peaks believes that AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ midweek win at in-form Stratford will give his side the confidence they need ahead of Saturday’s FA Trophy clash at highflying Matlock Town.

Ravin Shamsi and Ryan Hughes were the Diamonds’ matchwinners, netting either side of a Joseph Magunda finish at the Arden Garages Stadium on Tuesday night.

Attention now turns to the weekend’s visit to Causeway Lane to face a Gladiators side top of the Northern Premier League.

“It’s not the ideal draw but expected for us - top of their league at our level away - what else would you expect?” Peaks joked, hoping moving up to 11th in the Southern Premier League Central will help his side put some recent frustrations behind them.

“I think (winning at Stratford) will give everyone a lift.

“They’ve been playing well in spells and unlucky in games to concede goals at awful times. They’ve had some wounders and had some blows, I keep saying stick together as football will turn around.

“It’s a tough, tough game but we’ve got a good report on them and I know they’re a really good team. But three points should give everyone a bit of confidence and hopefully galvanise everyone.”

One week earlier Stratford had knocked National League North Boston United out of the FA Cup, but on Tuesday it was the Diamonds who were celebrating at the final whistle.

“I thought we were better all over the pitch,” Peaks reflected.

“We kept the ball well and passed it into wide areas rather than give it straight back to them.

“We stole a bit of pressure, defended well as a group. Absolutely delighted. I fancied us if I’m being honest.