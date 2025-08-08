Stone expecting Loughborough Students to provide a tough opening day test

Harborough Town midfielder Jordon Crawford has signed dual-registration forms with Wellingborough Town (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Wellingborough Town will start the new Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division season against the fittest team in the league on Saturday.

The Doughboys make the trip across the county border to take on Loughborough Students, and Stone is expecting a testing afternoon for his side at the Loughborough University Stadium.

"We certainly couldn’t be playing a fitter side first game of the season," said Stone.

"It’s well known that these lads train like professional athletes and are able to prioritise their performances and fitness over any work or family commitments.

"So it is going to be really tough."

Stone certainly knows what to expect on Saturday, as he took his side there in the penultimate game of last season and saw them well beaten 2-0.

"We went to their place at Easter last season and they battered us really, after we did the same to them at our place on Boxing Day (Borough won 4-0)," said the Doughboys boss.

"So I am very keen for us to put in a better showing this time around.

"Their pitch will be a carpet, and they will look to play, so we have to make it as uncomfortable as possible for them."

Saturday could see a debut in a Doughboys shirt for new signing Jordon Crawford, who has joined the club on a dual registration from Harborough Town.

Crawford has played a lot of his career at Step 2, turning out for the likes of Brackley Town and Boston United, but he has been out of action for more than a year after suffering an ACL injury in Harborough's play-off final win in May, 2024.

He is now keen to get his career back on track, and Stone said: "Jordan has been injured for a long time, had an ACL injury and looking to come and play some football.

"Hopefully we can try and guide him into getting back to his levels of before the injury.

"However long we are able to have him, hopefully it can work out for the lad and us.

"He has certainly already had a positive effect on the group."