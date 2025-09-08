Stone delight as Doughboys come through ‘taxing’ test at Rugby Borough

Wellingborough Town score the only goal of the game at Rugby Borough on Saturday (Picture: RibWobb Photography)

Jake Stone admitted the narrow 1-0 win at Rugby Borough on Saturday was the 'most taxing' game of the season so far for his Wellingborough Town team.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordon Crawford scored the only goal of a tight game just before half-time, when his cross evaded everybody and ended up in the back of the net.

And although Borough dominated possession for long periods of the game on their 4G pitch, Stone felt his Doughboys side were well worthy of a win that sees them rise to 14th in the Pitching-In Southern League Midlands Division table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victory saw Borough bounce back from two straight league losses, the latest 2-1 at home to Basford last Tuesday, and Stone was relieved to get back to winning ways.

"The game was exactly the way we thought it was going to be, which was hard and really difficult," the manager told @doughboys_wtfc.

"Tactically, especially on the ball, Rugby are very good and have always been that way, and they have some top, top players that are very good at this level.

"They move the ball very well, they are a good side, and they are going to beat a lot of teams here, so we have to stick with it, try and get our goal, and then be defensively solid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But there is no doubt that was the most taxing game, mentally and physically, that we have had since the start of the season

"I was glad that we had the mentality to come to a game where maybe you don't have an awful lot of the ball, but you are really effective when you have it.

"In the second half we should have scored another, and although we got a bit of luck on the goal, I think we were due a bit of luck.

"We defended so well, and absolutley deserved to win."

Borough are back in action on Tuesday night when they host National League North outfit Peterborough Sports in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.

The winners of the tie at the Dog & Duck will host Northampton Town Under-18s in the quarter-finals.

They are then back in league action on Saturday when they go to Boldmere St Michael’s.