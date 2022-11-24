Steelmen's desire is there for all to see as they bid to keep the run going

The Corby Town players celebrate their second goal in last weekend's dramatic win over Boldmere St Michaels. Picture by Jim Darrah

And the Steelmen boss is hoping more people will come along and see what his team has to offer.

Another 500-plus crowd was on hand at Steel Park last weekend to see Attenborough’s team extend their unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions as Curtis Burrows’ stoppage-time penalty secured a dramatic 3-2 success over Boldmere St Michaels.

That goal sparked remarkable scenes of celebration from players and fans alike.

And Attenborough said: “I am a football supporter and we all say that if you’ve got a team that runs through brick walls for you then that’s all you can ask for.

“We want the quality to be there, of course we do. At the minute, we’re producing but there’s going to be times when we don’t.

“But you will always get that desire and you could see the celebrations at the end, it means a lot to this set of players and it means a lot to me.

“We want the fans on board with that. They were out in force and I thought they were great against Sporting Khalsa as well a few weeks ago.

“Can we keep that rolling? Can we get more through the door? Can we get our fans to ask their mates and neighbours to come along and get them down here? Because no-one can say they didn’t enjoy that game of football last week.”

More importantly, last weekend’s win moved Corby to within a point of the Northern Premier League Midlands play-off places.

The Steelmen will be fancied to maintain their good form when they head to second-from-bottom St Neots Town this weekend.

But Attenborough is staying cautious and added: “We’re probably favourites on paper, yes.

“But I don’t know how many times I’ve said it, in this league if you’re not on your mettle then you don’t beat people.

“If we don’t turn up, we’ll get beaten.