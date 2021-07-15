Steelmen to open league season at Bedworth

Corby Town manager Gary Mills. Picture by Peter Short

Corby Town will be on the road for their opening game in the new surroundings of the Northern Premier League Midlands Division next season.

The Steelmen’s campaign actually begins on Saturday, August 7 when they host Woodbridge Town in the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup but their league season starts a week later on August 14 with a trip to Bedworth United.

That is swiftly followed by their first home league game of the season against Wisbech Town on Wednesday, August 18.

Gary Mills’ team will travel to Shepshed Dynamo on Tuesday, August 24 while the bank holiday weekend brings a home clash with Spalding United on August 28 and a local derby at Graham Drury’s Stamford on Bank Holiday Monday, August 30.

The festive fixtures see the Steelmen travelling to Daventry Town on Monday, December 27 while Stamford will visit Steel Park on New Year’s Day.

The Easter weekend sees Corby heading to Spalding on Saturday, April 16 with a home clash against Daventry being the Easter Monday fixture two days later.

The Steelmen’s season will finish with an away game at Belper Town on Saturday, April 23.

Corby Town Pitching In Northern Premier League Midlands Division fixtures 2021-22

AUGUST

Sat 14: Bedworth United (a)

Wed 18: Wisbech Town (h)

Tue 24: Shepshed Dynamo (a)

Sat 28: Spalding United (h)

Mon 30: Stamford (a)

SEPTEMBER

Wed 8: Soham Town Rangers (h)

Sat 11: Halesowen Town (a)

Tue 14: Histon (a)

Sat 18: Sporting Khalsa (h)

Sat 25: Yaxley (a)

OCTOBER

Sat 2: Sutton Coldfield Town (h)

Sat 16: Coleshill Town (a)

Sat 23: Chasetown (h)

NOVEMBER

Sat 6: Ilkeston Town (a)

Sat 13: Cambridge City (h)

Sat 20: Loughborough Dynamo (h)

Sat 27: Carlton Town (a)

DECEMBER

Sat 4: Belper Town (h)

Sat 11: Wisbech Town (a)

Sat 18: Bedworth United (h)

Mon 27: Daventry Town (a)

JANUARY

Sat 1: Stamford (h)

Sat 8: Sutton Coldfield Town (a)

Sat 15: Yaxley (h)

Sat 22: Coleshill Town (h)

Sat 29: Chasetown (a)

FEBRUARY

Sat 5: Ilkeston Town (h)

Wed 9: Cambridge City (a)

Sat 19: Histon (h)

Sat 26: Sporting Khalsa (a)

MARCH

Sat 12: Halesowen Town (h)

Sat 19: Soham Town Rangers (a)

Sat 26: Carlton Town (h)

APRIL

Sat 2: Loughborough Dynamo (a)

Sat 9: Shepshed Dynamo (h)

Sat 16: Spalding United (a)

Mon 18: Daventry Town (h)