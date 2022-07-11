Steelmen to kick-off new season in the FA Cup

Corby Town's season will begin in the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup on August 6

The Steelmen’s campaign will begin with a home clash with AFC Mansfield in the extra preliminary round of the competition on Saturday, August 6 after the draws for the early stages of the FA competitions were confirmed.

The winners of that Steel Park clash will then have home advantage against Worksop Town in the preliminary round on Saturday, August 20.

And, in a typical twist of fate, new Steelmen boss Lee Attenborough will take on his former club Loughborough Dynamo in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy on Saturday. September 10.

The Steelmen will head to Leicestershire for that encounter, which will see Attenborough pit his wits against his previous employers.

The winners of that game will travel to either Long Eaton United or Gresley Rovers in the second qualifying round on Saturday, September 24.

Corby are in pre-season friendly action at Aylestone Park tomorrow (Tuesday) night and there is free admission for the game, which kicks off at 7.45pm.