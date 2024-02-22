Corby Town manager Gary Setchell

It has been a frustrating campaign for Gary Setchell and his men at Steel Park.

They had to wait until New Year’s Day before claiming a first home win, edging past AFC Rushden & Diamonds 3-2, and as it stands they have won just two of their 14 matches at HQ.

They did win last time out though, edging past Hinckley LRFC 1-0, and they will be confident of another success when they take on struggling Coventry Sphinx on Saturday (ko 3pm).

The Coventry side are currently fourth-from-bottom in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, a precarious seven points above the relegation zone.

But their away form is decent, avoiding defeat in seven of their 14 matches, and they will be desperate for points at Steel Park.

For their part, Corby go into the game having lost just one of their past nine games.

But they were once again left frustrated last weekend as their curse of conceding costly late goals struck once more as Corby drew 1-1 at promotion-chasing Lye Town.

Setchell's side looked to be heading for all three points as they led 1-0 going into stoppage time.

But as has been the case on too many occasions this season, the Steelmen were denied victory as the home side levelled the scores two minutes into time added on thanks to a strike from Ryan Bridgewater.

It was another afternoon of frustration for Setchell, who had seen his side lead thanks to a 28th-minute penalty from the returning Toby Hilliard, the striker making his first appearance after a month’s suspension for historical betting offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result leaves Corby in ninth place, but now 14 points adrift of the play-off places.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that next month's clash at leaders Harborough Town will be all ticket.

There will be full segregation for the match, and fans from either club will not be allowed to enter the ground without a ticket that has been purchased in advance. Tickets will not be transferable.

Tickets for Steelmen fans will be available to purchase at Steel Park in advance of the game, on a date yet to be announced.

Corby will provide details of how and when the tickets can be purchased on their social media platforms in the coming weeks.