Corby Town have signed goalkeeper Tomasz Bukowski

The shot-stopper comes in following an injury suffered by Steelmen number one Jason Alexander, and is set to go straight into the team for the Boxing Day clash against Daventry Town.

Bukowski spent last season with Coalville Town where he featured 21 times in a campaign that saw them just miss out on promotion to step two.

He joined Ilkeston in the summer but failed to nail down a first team spot, and moved to Quorn to get game time.

The signing has delighted Corby boss Lee Attenborough.

“With Jason Alexander picking up another injury and one that looks a bit more serious this time, I felt we needed to move quickly to bring in another goalkeeper," he told corbytown.co.uk

"I’m delighted we’ve managed to get Tomasz.

"He has been playing step three for Coalville Town and most recently Ilkeston over the last season or two and really impressed me whenever I saw him play.

"I felt he played a pivotal role in Coalville reaching the step three playoffs last season.

"He is very agile, quick off his line and a good kicker so has a lot of really good attributes.