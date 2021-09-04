Steelmen swoop for three new signings

Joe Curtis has signed for Corby Town

Corby Town have swooped for three new signings ahead of their Emirates FA Cup first qualifying round clash with Hendon this afternoon (Saturday).

Boss Gary Mills confirmed he would be looking to make some new additions after the Steelmen suffered a 1-0 defeat at Stamford on Bank Holiday Monday.

And the Corby manager delivered with former Cardiff City goalkeeper Matt Hall making the move to Steel Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hall started out with West Bromwich Albion’s academy and went on to play for Bangor City before heading to Cardiff where he featured for the under-23s.

Midfielder Joe Curtis has also joined Corby.

Curtis started his career at Southampton and has since played for the likes of Brackley Town, AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Stratford Town. He is also the son of former Steelman Paul Curtis.

And the hat-trick of signings was completed by a loan deal for Basford United striker Niall Towle. He has joined on an initial month’s loan with the option to extend.

The 20-year-old arrived at Basford from Long Eaton United and he scored 42 goals in all competitions during the 2019-20 season.

After making the move, Towle said: “I am very excited to be here, thanks to the management of the club for bringing me in.

“Hopefully I can score some goals and win some games whilst working my socks off in the short time I’ll be here.

“I am excited to play in front of the great Corby fans and look forward to their support.”