Steelmen strengthen with the signing of Harborough Town pair Carta and Sandhu

Amar Sandhu has joined Corby Town on dual registration from Harborough Town (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Corby Town have strengthened their squad ahead of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division promotion run-in with the loan capture of two players from Harborough Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel Carta and Amar Sandhu have both signed for the club on dual registration with the Bees, and are in the frame to make their debuts in this Saturday's Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division clash with Anstey Nomands at Steel Park (ko 3pm).

Midfielder Carta joins for his third spell with the Steelmen, having previously played for the club in 2019 and 2021, while Sandhu has recently played against Corby for both Coleshill and Harborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left-back Sandhu has been a regular first team squad member for the Bees in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central this season, making 14 starts and 19 from the bench, while Carta has also featured, making two starts and six substitute appearances.

Joel Carta has returned to Corby Town

Both players featured for Harborough in their run to the second round of the FA Cup, and played in the Bees' 5-3 defeat at Sky Bet League One side Reading.

Sandhu’s most recent appearance for Harborough was on their 1-0 defeat to Stourbridge on January 25, while Carta last featured when he started the 1-0 win over AFC Sudbury on January 14.

A club statement on @CorbyTownFC read: "Gary Setchell has bolstered his squad with the capture of Joel Carta and Amarvir Sandhu on dual registration with Harborough Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Carta needs no introduction to the Steelmen faithful, having endeared himself to the fans as a goalscoring midfielder in his first spell at the club.

"Amavir is another player familiar to the club, having played against us for both Coleshill Town and Harborough Town. Sandhu has also captained the Punjab FA side.

"Both players played their part in the bees wonderful run to the FA Cup Second round this season.

"We would like to thank Mitch Austin and everyone at Harborough Town for their assistance and haste in these deals."